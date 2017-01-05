News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 5, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 5, 2017 Salaries, contracts and budgets approved at Union 93 meeting

by Monique Labbe

Members of the Union 93 Board voted to approve salary increases and contract extensions for the central office staff during a meeting on December 15. Board members also approved the 2017-18 Union 93 budget during the meeting.



Superintendent Mark Hurvitt’s salary was increased by 2 percent, to $115,431, for the next school year, and his contract was extended to June 30, 2019. Special education director Sheila Irvine’s salary was also increased by 2 percent, to $80,822, and her contract also extended to June 30, 2019.



Administrative secretary Susan Duddy and bookkeeper Diana Stearns also received 2 percent increases, to $20.34 an hour and $16.98 an hour, respectively, as well as $2,000 each for insurance costs. Their contracts were extended to June 30, 2018.



Executive secretary Vernette Bannister’s pay was increased from $16 an hour to $17, while technology coordinator Richard Avery’s hourly pay went up from $22.50 to $23. Both contracts were extended to June 30, 2018.



Business manager Heather Lanpher received a 2 percent salary increase, to $59,427, and a contract extension to June 30, 2018, while curriculum coordinator Dawn Robbins received a 3.1 percent salary increase, to $65,444, and a contract extension to June 30, 2019.



The proposed Union 93 budget for the 2017-18 school year was approved by the board at $553,048, up only .91 percent from the 2016-17 budget of 548,047.

