Penobscot buys new fire truck

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot Fire Department is in the process of purchasing a new fire truck, according to the Penobscot selectmen during their January 24 meeting. The town borrowed $150,000 for the purchase, while $125,000 was taken from the reserve account. The fire department is responsible for the difference, which they have raised through various fundraisers, including a campaign on the website gofundme.com.



The truck should be at the station by the end of the month, according to Selectman Paul Bowen. The selectmen just need to finalize the purchase by signing the paperwork.



With town meeting approaching, the fire department is also hoping to gain startup money through a warrant article for a new first responder training program. The majority of the money for the program will come from grant money, said Selectman Harold Hatch, but the department is asking the town for $2,000 to get the program going.



“In lieu of grant money for startup, they just need a little money to get going,” said Hatch.



The selectmen have been busy getting the town budget and warrant ready for town meeting, which is scheduled for March 8. They have met with the budget committee over the last few weeks and have another meeting scheduled for January 31. The selectmen said they hope to have the numbers finalized and the warrant ready in the next couple of weeks.

