MMA honors Martin Luther King

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Students at Maine Maritime Academy began the spring semester on January 16, coinciding with the observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To celebrate, Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech was played in the lobby of the dining hall during lunch, which stopped several students before and after they finished eating. In addition, signs with sections of the speech were placed along the pathways on campus.



The most notable part of the observation was a “dream board” in the lobby of the dining hall. Vice President For Student Affairs Elizabeth True and Director of College Relations Jennifer DeJoy provided students with markers so they could write their own dreams for the future of the United States.



“Some of the kids have said they really didn’t have anything to write, but some of them have come up with some really great stuff,” said True. “It’s just a way for them to share some of their thoughts.”

