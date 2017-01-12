Hearing called for proposed Bagaduce River aquaculture lease

News Feature

On January 24 and 25, at 6 p.m. at the Penobscot Community School, the Department of Marine Resources will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Taunton Bay Oyster Co., Inc. for a 10-year aquaculture lease on three tracts totaling 22.87 acres, located in Northern Bay, Bagaduce River, Penobscot.



“This hearing is an opportunity for the DMR to take evidence from the applicant and members of the public on this application,” Diantha Robinson, DMR Aquaculture Hearing Officer, said in a news release.



The Department of Marine Resources encourages the public to attend the hearing. Any person may attend to ask questions of the parties and give testimony explaining his or her position on the issues.



The department evaluates several criteria for the granting of leases, including the effect of the proposed lease upon riparian owners’ shore access, navigation, fishing and other uses of the area, and ecologically significant plants and animals.



Copies of the application and the department’s site report are available on the DMR web site at maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html.



Information about how the public can participate in aquaculture lease hearings is available at maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/public-participation.htm.



If the January 24 and 25 hearing is postponed or cannot be concluded by a reasonable hour, the hearing will be continued on January 31 and February 1 at 6 p.m. at the same location, and a notice will be posted at maine.gov/dmr/index.html, under “Meetings.”



For further information, contact Diantha Robinson at 624-6577 or 624-6567 or diantha.robinson@maine.gov, or go to the DMR website, maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture.

