People’s Forum of Penobscot completes first year, tackles new issues

News Feature

The People’s Forum of Penobscot, a group of town residents working together to help solve problems facing the town, has completed its first year by tackling two important problems, according to a news release from the group.



For their first venture, the Forum helped the selectmen and the town better understand the pros and cons of the choice introduced at last year’s town meeting between contracting with PERC or Fiberight for disposal of the town’s waste. With the help of the Forum’s analysis, presented at a subsequent citizen information session and a special town meeting, the town ultimately voted to stay with PERC.



The second problem involved setting up an official town website. Forum participants analyzed website options and presented recommendations to the selectmen, who approved them for implementation. A town website committee now has the website, penobscotmaine.org, up and running and will continue to enhance the website before turning it over to the town office. In addition, the Forum helped to inform the town of the new single sort recycling program by preparing and placing recycling guidelines in prominent local places.



At the end of the first year, participants in the Forum provided feedback on their experience: All were pleased to have participated, and almost all wished to continue for another year. They felt that the Forum benefited Penobscot, that the work was important, that input was heard and appreciated, that it was a learning experience, and that the Forum is a good way to become involved and meet people.



The selectmen recently asked the Forum to work on two additional town problems: connecting all residents to high-speed internet and school sustainment with decreasing enrollment and rising costs.



High-speed internet is very important to many members of our community, especially those in business and those who work from home. Axiom, a company that analyzes town internet needs and provides possible solutions, has approached the selectmen to employ them in an advisory capacity. The selectmen asked the Forum to investigate the need vs. the cost of outside help, to look into the possibility of obtaining grant money, and to look into other ways to achieve a viable solution.



The school sustainment issue involves falling enrollment and increasing costs and is of great concern to the selectmen. Can we afford our local primary school, or must we consider other options? Can we further increase property taxes to cover rising costs? They asked the Forum to begin by gathering information to define the key elements of the problem and then to identify and evaluate different options to deal with the problem so that town citizens can make an informed decision regarding school sustainment. Presentation of results and dialogue with interested citizens and groups will be ongoing.



As you can see the, Forum has its work cut out. It needs additional help in order to address these two important problems. Are you willing to assist?



Selectmen’s perspective: “We on the Board of Selectmen would like to add that having a group of volunteers willing to study and research these issues is a great resource for the board and the community as a whole. The time commitment from the board for the administration of town affairs already exceeds that which is often available, so having the help of the People’s Forum is very valuable. We are grateful to all who have participated in the past and look forward to working with those who are willing to help on these vital issues confronting the Town of Penobscot.” (The message was attributed to Penobscot Selectmen Paul Bowen, Stanley Shorey and Harold Hatch.)



Anyone who would like to work on the high-speed internet problem, should contact Elizabeth Leclerc (479-5601, elleclerc125@gmail.com) or Ryan Kinsella (479-7890, rpk.contact@gmail.com). If you would like to work on the school sustainment issue, contact Becky Tapley (326-9508, beckytapley@gmail.com). The next meeting of the Forum is to be held Saturday, January 14, at 9 a.m. in the town hall. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

