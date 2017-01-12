PCS students excel in MEA testing

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot Community School students who participated in last year’s Maine Education Assessment (MEA) testing scored higher than the state average in both Math and English and Language Arts, according to Union 93 Curriculum Coordinator Dawn Robbins.



In Math, 49 percent of Penobscot students who took the test met or exceeded standards, which was 10 percent higher than the State average of 39 percent. Only one other school in the union, Blue Hill Consolidated School, came in with a higher average at 50 percent.



In English and Language Arts, 71 percent of Penobscot students taking the test met or exceeded standards, a full 22 percent higher than the State average of 49 percent. Surry came in with the next highest average in the school union with 63 percent.



Robbins has been making her rounds to the Union 93 school boards to report on the tests, which were in a pilot year last year.



“It’s important to remember that we can’t compare these results to any other MEA testing that’s been done in the past because there is no correlation,” said Robbins. “And we certainly don’t want to hang our hats on one test, but these results are definitely something Penobscot can be proud of.”

