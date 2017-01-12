Community Childhood Learning Place nears one-third fundraising goal

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With $100,000 raised in donations and pledges, the Community Childhood Learning Place seeks additional funds towards its estimated $350,000 construction cost, plus furnishing costs.



Formerly named The Learning Tree, the early childhood education foundation also secured a $17,300 grant from the Davis Family Foundation, specifically for new windows and framing, contingent on donations reaching the $200,000 mark. Donations have ranged from $250 to $5,000, Board Chairman Nancy Sayre said.



“We’re very pleased. We haven’t really even put our back into it yet. It’s very encouraging,” she added.



A Carnival-themed fundraiser will be held on February 28 at the Manor Inn.



Nearly one year ago, voters overwhelmingly approved a 10-year ground lease of land on State Street, the site of a former town reservoir. The 1896 standpipe building will be repurposed into a 4,000 square foot child learning center, Sayre said, designed by Todd Mohr Design of Charlottesville, Virginia, whose principal architects are summer residents of Castine.



Much of the material from the existing structure is usable, Sayre said.



“It already has a foundation, and most of the wood for the roof is there,” she said. “The architects are finalizing the plans.”



Since attaining the State Street parcel lease, CCLP has closed its former, temporary home in the Trinity Church to focus on the new construction project.



“If we had $350,000 now, we could have it open in three or four months,” Sayre said.



The CCLP board has also lost several original board members from when it formed from two separate early childhood foundations that merged in 2015, with only Sayre, her husband W.G. Sayre, and Diana Bernard remaining, although Sayre said two open seats may soon be filled.



Sayre holds a doctorate in early education but that does not mean her plans for the learning center are in any way elitist, she said, but revolve around engaging children in group activities using a project-based curriculum.



“The biggest problem of children entering school is they don’t have social and emotional skills,” Sayre said. “It used to be asthma.”



For information on the upcoming fundraiser or to sign up for a monthly newsletter, email newgsayre@twc.com. Contributions may be mailed to Community Childhood Learning Place, P.O. Box 344, Castine, Maine 04421.

