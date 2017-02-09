MMA presents longtime dining hall employee with class ring

News Feature

Susan Wilbur sits at the dining hall check-in desk, which she calls her home away from home.

by Monique Labbe

November 8, 2000, was a good day for Susan Wilbur. That was the day, almost 17 years ago, the cashier for the Maine Maritime Academy dining hall was hired by Bobby Carter. In that time, the 62-year-old has inherited countless “adoptive children,” more memories than she can count, and a Maine Maritime Academy class ring.



Wilbur was presented with a class ring, a gold band with a blue sapphire at the center, in complete surprise last month for her service to the academy’s community, and also for the relationships she has formed with the students over the years.



“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of something like this,” said Wilbur. “My husband and I never had any children of our own, but I don’t think he quite realizes how many we have now.”



Wilbur interacts with the students during meal times, seeing many faces three times a day, if not more. Over the years, Wilbur has talked to and influenced thousands of students who have attended the academy, and on the day she received her ring, that came full circle in the form of phone calls.



“[Retail/Marketing Manager] Jayme [Maynard] said that she got phone calls from people in Dubai, California, all over the world, to see if I had gotten my ring yet,” said Wilbur. “It was a total surprise.”



Wilbur was so surprised that she was speechless, she said, and was shaking so badly that her mother, who was in attendance for the presentation, had to take the ring from the box and place it on her finger.



Wilbur said her relationship with the students forms organically from her daily interactions with them. Endearingly referred to as “Mama Susan” by many of the students, she said one of the main reasons for the closeness she has with them is because of the conversations that take place at the check-in desk.



“We talk about everything,” said Wilbur. “We talk about the weather, some of them will come to me about their relationship problems, they tell me about their families and I tell them about mine. I’m so proud of the kids here. They have a purpose, and I love to see that.”



With the class ring presentation, the usually private Wilbur is doing her best to revel in her newfound celebrity status on campus. One way she has done that is by turning her class ring into a good luck charm, right in time for Coast Guard exams.



“I’ve started a tradition, to tap the ring for good luck,” said Wilbur. “So far we’re four for four.”



Wilbur has also been invited to the Founder’s Day Ball and will take part in the traditional dipping of the class rings into the Seven Seas. For Wilbur, taking part in these traditions is something she does not take lightly.



“I asked Captain [Nathan] Gandy if I could take part in the Seven Seas tradition. I thought I’d just dip the ring in while nobody was looking, for myself, but he said he would escort me to the water himself,” she said.



Wilbur may be approaching retirement age, but she is not ready to leave her post at the check-in desk, a spot she calls her home away from home.



“When you retire you die,” said Wilbur. “I might have to work out an agreement, find a designated driver to get me here, prop me up at my chair and drive me home every night, but I’m not ready to go anywhere.”

