Collecting pennies for a cause

News Feature

Students Annelise, left, Eve and Grayson pack up the pennies their homeroom class has earned. Students at Adams School in Castine collected change as part of a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society during the month of January.

by Monique Labbe

Students at Adams School recently completed a fundraiser to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The fundraising event, called Pennies For Patients, was a month-long process in January, when each homeroom collected spare change to put toward the cause.



Students and teachers in each homeroom kept their ongoing totals a secret, said Elaine Bertrand, who is in charge of the fundraiser, because the homeroom with the highest amount raised earned a pizza party. Third and fourth grade teacher Heather Trainor also provided her students with the incentive of a no homework pass for each $50 raised.



While the total amount raised this year was not known by press time, Bertrand said historically the students have raised between $390 and $610. Now in its fourth year, Bertrand said she thought this year’s efforts would exceed $610.



The Pennies For Patients fundraiser is done nationally to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The money raised is put into efforts to continue seeking alternative treatments and a cure for blood-related cancers, according to the organization’s website.

