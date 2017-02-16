Staying active at Emerson Hall

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Cooler temperatures and high winds—and now snow—have made it difficult to keep up with outdoor exercise regiments during the winter. To eradicate the situation, a handful of Castine women have turned to the warmth of Emerson Hall, where they move and stretch to audio workouts three mornings a week.



“If I didn’t do this, I would be so out of shape,” said Cora Hutchinson during one of the workouts.



The exercise group meets throughout the year, though during the winter season the numbers dwindle to about two or three faithful participants, according to Barbara Willis, who is tasked with bringing the audio CDs to and from class each day.



The group was started about 25 years ago, said Willis, by Judy Crist, who was the instructor for several years before moving to Florida full time. Crist left behind her CDs so the group can continue.



The exercises target each part of the body, with each day focusing on a specific workout.



“If you attend all three days you get a little bit of everything and it’s an all around good workout,” said Willis. “Every part of your body is stretched.”



Some of the workouts include stretching, while other workouts require the use of light weights and band resistance to target strength.



There is no instructor for the classes, and each participant can move at her own pace. The classes are free and open to anybody who wants to participate, said Willis.



“I’m not sure how many people actually know we do this,” said Willis. “But we welcome anybody, regardless of age.”



The classes are from 8 to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Emerson Hall.

