Flooding at Queen’s Closet causes major disruption, damage

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

A broken hot water heater in the building that houses the Queen’s Closet has rendered the space temporarily unusable, and flooding on the first floor has caused damage to the inventory—which has an estimated value of close to $300,000.



Cathy Boyce, who runs the Queen’s Closet, said she was called to the building on August 29 by would-be patrons expecting the store to be open. The front door was open, said Boyce, but that was because a plumber was there. Boyce said that when she found out that water had infiltrated the first floor, she went there immediately only to find inches of water on the floor, wicking up the dresses.



In mid-August the Queen’s Closet received a donation of 149 gowns from another island store, Jus’KawsE, and estimated that donation to be worth about $200,000. Boyce said she had begun to talk to fiscal sponsor Healthy Island Project about getting insurance since the inventory continued to grow, but that never came to fruition so the items are not technically insured.



“I was so elated by the recent donation that I felt like I was walking on air, but now to see this [damage] I feel heart broken,” Boyce said.



Boyce took about 40 of the more heavily damaged gowns back to her house to start to clean them and hopes to salvage as much as she can. In the meantime, the store will be closed until it can be dried out and the inventory assessed, said Boyce, adding that anyone interested in helping in some way can reach her at 367-5061.

