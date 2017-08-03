Castine Patriot Logo

Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 3, 2017
‘Touring through time’ in Penobscot

Berwyn Peasley

Berwyn Peasley finds a spot in the Penobscot Historical Society General Store to sit for a while on July 29.

by Anne Berleant

A warm and lazy weekend on the grounds of the Penobscot Historical Society means greeting friends and neighbors on the porch and inside the General Store—just like in days long gone by.

The Society opened its grounds and buildings for the statewide Touring Through Time weekend on July 29 to 30 and offered an array of baked goods as enticement.

Apart from the General Store, visitors toured three other historical buildings: The Bay School, a one-room schoolhouse built in the 19th century; a building housing antique farm equipment; and a traditional 19th century farmhouse, originally from Newbury Neck Road in Surry and transported piece by piece by a crew headed by Hoyt Hutchins in 1977.

“Hoyt and his crew took it apart, marked every peg and put it back together,” Society member Rose Grindell recalled.

Downstairs, displays of military uniforms, a crank telephone and other artifacts are on display.

Inside the General Store, wooden plank shelves display canned goods from the canning factory that operated on Northern Bay Road in the 1950s and is now an art gallery and music studio.

“A lot of women worked there, canning pumpkins, beans, corn. They’d hire the young girls right out of school,” Audrey Peasley recalled. “My dad made the machinery that canned blueberries for Duncan Hines.”

Formed in 1977, the Society works to preserve Penobscot’s history and have visitors explore its past.

“We have a good team here,” Grindell said. “A lot of our people are in their 80s.”


GALLERY — Touring Penobscot’s history
General store

The porch of the Penobscot Historical Society General Store was a fine place to catch a summer afternoon’s breeze and neighborly news on July 29.

Berwyn Peasley

Berwyn Peasley finds a spot in the Penobscot Historical Society General Store to sit for a while on July 29.

Cannery

Original canned goods from the canning factory on Northern Bay Road are displayed in the Penobscot Historical Society General Store.

Grindell clock

A clock reflecting the 19th century time period of the Penobscot Historical Society farmhouse, donated by Halford Grindell.

Old and new

Carla Hutchins stops by the Penobscot Historical Society’s General Store on July 29 in some modern garb.

Bake sale

Alden Blodgett takes a turn behind the table of baked goods at the Penobscot Historical Society on July 29.

