Cat’s Paw wins Retired Skippers Race

News Feature

A shortage of winds made it difficult, but the vessels and skippers participating in the 66th annual Maine Retired Skipper’s Race were able to complete a shortened version of the trek on August 19. Pictured, the crew aboard the Cat’s Paw waits for a breeze to catch the sails.

by Monique Labbe

The 66th annual Maine Retired Skippers Race turned into more of a drifting match than a sailing race, as the 12 competitors were unable to develop any usable wind at the second mark of the race on August 19.



The race was open to retired skippers aged 66 and older.



The vessels took off from Castine Harbor early in the afternoon, but by midrace officials made the call to shorten the race from five legs to three. A slight breeze from the south developed as time went on, but two boats toward the back of the pack dropped out before the finish.



Three quarters of the fleet finished within 15 minutes of each other, and the top three boats came within 51 seconds of one another at the finish line.



Butch Minson on Cat’s Paw finished first with an elapsed time of 3:43. He was followed by Alan Krulisch on Crackerjack and Richard Wiken on Morning Star.



An awards ceremony, dinner and social gathering followed at Danny Murphy’s.

