Penobscot Community School - Back to School Info

News Feature

Website: penobscotschool.org, 326-9421

First day: Tuesday, September 5.

School hours: 7:50 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Doors open to students at 7:30 a.m.



Administration

Principal: Jay Corbin, jcorbin@penobscotschool.org

Secretary: Laurie Groshong, lgroshong@penobscotschool.org

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org

Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org

Athletic Director: Michele Charette, mcharette@penobscotschool.org



Snapshot

Grades: pre-K-8

Number of students: approx. 70

Full- and part-time teachers/staff: 20

2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: 1,837,212



New Staffing

Principal Jay Corbin hails from a tiny town south of Aroostook County, and began as Penobscot Community School principal on July 1. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine, Orono and a degree in administration at St. Joseph’s College in Biddeford. He has been teaching for 13 years, first at the Helen Dunn School in Greenbush and, most recently, in Hampden.



Meals

Student lunch: $2.65. Reduced lunch price: $0.40. Extra milk: $0.30.

Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.

No menu available.



Buses

Glen Ashe will again start on the Back Ridge and Dogtown Road at 6:50. From there he does Route 15, Route 199 to downtown, and Route 175 to the Sedgwick line, arriving at school at 7:30.

Deb Ames will leave school at 6:50, going to Pierce Pond Road, turn onto New Road, then go to the Orland town line, return to the Castine town line, then return to school on the Dunbar Road, arriving at school at 7:30.

Denny Colson, the Castine bus driver, will be picking up and dropping off PCS students who live on the Dunbar Road, arriving at 7:30.

We also transport students to GSA and Bucksport High School.



No-school days

October 6, 9

November 10, 22-24

December 25-29

January 1, 12, 15

February 19-23

March 23

April 16-20

May 28

Last student day: June 12

