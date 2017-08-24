Maine Maritime Academy - Back to School Info

News Feature

800-464-6565, mma.edu

President: Dr. William Brennan

Convocation: Monday, August 28, 2 p.m.

First day: Tuesday, August 29.

Various programs link the community and academy, as detailed below.



Student Sponsor Program

The Student Sponsor Program seeks community volunteers to serve as host families for out-of-state students new to the college this year. Initiated more than 10 years ago, the program is designed to pair new students with faculty, staff, and community hosts. The program gives new students a chance to meet members of the MMA and Castine communities as a way to ease the often-stressful transition to college life. In turn, members of the community gain an insider’s view of student life and activities at the college and develop personal relationships with students. Sponsors must live within a reasonable distance of the academy and are requested to attend a reception to introduce sponsors and students and review the expectations of the program. The reception will be held on Monday, September 25, at 4 p.m. in the Harborview dining room (Alfond Student Center) on campus. Prospective sponsors must fill out applications, which are available at the Castine Town Office or by calling Rhonda Varney at 326-2220. Sponsors are asked to host one student per year and are welcome to host up to four at a time.



Job bulletin board

The office of career services maintains a free, online job bulletin platform for students and the community. Initiated 10 years ago, the original program pairs students seeking off-campus employment with prospective employers in the greater Castine area. Job notices are posted free of charge. Jobs posted include yard work, snow removal, home repairs and painting, baby-sitting, house cleaning, clerical work, house-sitting and pet care. Employment may be ongoing, periodic, or one-time. Details such as wage, personal and professional references, and verification of professional skills are the responsibility of the potential employer and employee. The public is encouraged to take advantage of this job-posting opportunity throughout the year. Register as an employer at careercenter.mma.edu. Create an account, and once approved you can post, edit and delete your job at your convenience. Please contact Deborah.Harman@mma.edu or call (207) 326-2276 if further assistance is required.



Athletics

A variety of sports information can be found on the school’s website, including schedules, stats and live web casts of some matches. Visit marinersports.org. Regular season matches are free and the public is welcome.



Continuing Education

For continuing education courses, visit mainemaritime.edu/continuing-education.



Calendar

August 28 Convocation

September 16-17 Homecoming Weekend

October 7-8 Class of 2021 Regimental Induction Weekend

October 9 Columbus Day, no classes

October 19 17th Annual Career Fair

November 10 Veterans Day Celebration

November 11 Navy/Marine Corps Ball

November 20-24 Thanksgiving break

December 11-15 Final exams

December 16 - January 14 Winter break

January 15 Classes resume

March 5-9 Spring break

March 28 Regimental Awards Banquet

April 4 Student Life Awards Banquet

April 30-May 4 Final exams

May 4 Cruise begins in port

May 5 Commencement

May 9 T/S State of Maine departs

