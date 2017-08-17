Lecture sheds light on former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, democracy

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Eleanor Roosevelt’s contributions to female empowerment through the Democratic Party were the topic of the ninth annual Deborah Pulliam Memorial Lecture at Maine Maritime Academy on August 8.



Blanche Wiesen Cook, author of a three-volume biography of Roosevelt, delivered the lecture, which also included information about Roosevelt’s connection to Castine and a local activist by the name of Mary “Molly” Dewson. Roosevelt described Dewson as the “number one woman in the Democratic Party Organization,” according to Cook.



Cook noted that Roosevelt surrounded herself with progressive-minded, independent women like Dewson, who worked in tandem to advocate for women’s involvement within the political structure. As the first lady of the United States from 1933 until the death of her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, in 1945, Roosevelt took advantage of her platform for equal rights, public education, acceptance through diversity and the importance of democracy.



Though much of the lecture concentrated on the past, Cook, and members of the audience, said that much of what Roosevelt advocated for continues to make headlines today.



“The public education system is at risk in this current political climate,” said one member of the audience. “It’s interesting that this was an issue nearly 60 years ago, and now we’re at risk of it becoming an issue again.”



Cook said Roosevelt would be “proud” of the advances the country has made in equal rights in the workforce, however, she added that Roosevelt would also push for further gains.



“Our current leader seems to view women as objects, inferior to men on all accounts,” she said. “This was exactly the sort of mindset that Roosevelt fought to dismantle. Her legacy is with us as we look at these creatures currently in the White House.”

