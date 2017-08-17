Enrollment numbers steady at MMA

News Feature

The Maine Maritime Academy campus will welcome new and returning students back to campus over the next few days.

by Monique Labbe

The 2017-18 enrollment numbers at Maine Maritime Academy are consistent with last year’s, with just under 1,000 students academy-wide.



Academy vice president Liz True reported that the numbers will not be official until the add/drop deadline in November, but she estimates that the incoming freshmen class will be just under 300.



“The numbers can change depending on last minute transfers or students making the choice not to continue with us, you just never really know until we get to that point in the semester,” said True.



The academy is working with the Susan L. Curtis Foundation to get the word out about the academy to students earlier than their junior year of high school. The idea is to get them to start thinking about their post-high-school plans at an earlier age.



The Susan L Curtis Charitable Foundation works year-round raising funds to provide a life-changing experience for these youth, according to the foundation’s website.



Maine Maritime hosted 13 students from Camp Susan Curtis during the week of August 9, during which time they went out on the water aboard the tugboat Pentagoet, experienced the bridge simulator, toured the T/S State of Maine, toured the campus and ate in the dining hall. Participants also got a chance to talk to some of the students on campus and ask them about their experiences at Maine Maritime.



“The strategy is to bring students here around their eighth, ninth grade years and introduce them to the area,” said True. “What better time to do that than Castine in the middle of summer?”



The academy’s board of trustees is also working toward a goal to raise the percentage of female students to 20 percent by the year 2020. This year’s incoming first-year class is at 10 percent. Board members are also looking to increase overall diversity at the academy and are hoping to bring in students from different cultural backgrounds.



“The work with the Susan L. Curtis Foundation is a big part of that,” said True.



Students have started the return to campus over the past week, as the fall athletic teams began their preseason training schedules. Students in the regimental and regular programs are scheduled to return this weekend, and classes start next week.



In other business, members at the board of trustees meeting elected its executive board, according to information provided by MMA. Robert Somerville, a 1965 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, will serve a second year as chairman. Earle Cianchette will serve a second year as vice chairman. Cianchette is a 1977 MMA graduate and served as a standing member of the board of trustees between 2011 and 2016. Dugan Shipway will continue as treasurer, having served in the position since 2010, and Rhonda Varney will continue in the position of secretary, having served in the position since 2014.

