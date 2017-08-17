New principal takes helm at Adams School

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Adams School has found its principal, as Sheila Irvine was hired by the school board during its monthly meeting on August 11.



Irvine is no stranger to the school, having worked with its staff and students as the Union 93 Special Education Director for several years. Additionally, Irvine served in a temporary role to help fill in for former principal Katie Frothingham during her maternity leave earlier this year. Frothingham announced her leave from the school in May.



“I am beyond excited,” said Irvine. “I think it is a really great fit for me at this time.”



Irvine said she was surprised by Frothingham’s announcement, but that it had never really occurred to her that she might want to take over the position.



“[Union 93 Curriculum Coordinator] Dawn McLaughlin and I were filling in during [Frothingham’s] maternity leave, and her announcement came toward the end of that, but I don’t think it really hit me until the day she came back that I didn’t want to give it up,” she said.



Irvine said she is looking forward to working with the school board to meet some of the goals for the upcoming school year, as well as the staff in the every day education of the students.



“I think that’s most important,” she said. “I know many of the parents and students already, but I think it’s really important that I’m also familiar with what the goals are of the board and the staff, because those are the things we’ll be implementing and working toward.”



While she was only officially hired last Friday, Irvine got the news a couple of weeks ago. After it was finalized, Irvine moved her base of operation from the Union 93 central office to the Adams School, where she has been spending most of her time over the last two weeks.



“It’s really amazing to see the dedication from the teachers and staff here during the summer,” she said. “At one point or another they have all been in here working really hard to get the classrooms, offices and the whole school ready for the school year.”



The first day at the Adams School is scheduled for September 5.

