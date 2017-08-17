Blue Hill Bay Gallery exhibiting yacht racing photos

News Feature

In honor of the upcoming Atlantic Nationals hosted this year by Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club in Blue Hill, Blue Hill Bay Gallery is offering an exhibit and sale of photos from previous races hosted by the KYC. This is the third time that Kollegewidgwok has hosted the Atlantic nationals.



In 2008, the first year they hosted the regatta, 34 boats came to the starting line, all of which were captured in this photo.



This year the regatta is scheduled from August 20 to 25. The photo exhibition may be seen beginning August 17 for the last two weeks of August at the Blue Hill Bay Gallery on Main Street in Blue Hill, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 374-5773.

