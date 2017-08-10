Nomination papers available in Castine

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Nomination papers for Castine’s open municipal and school board seats, as well as two open seats on the library board, will be available at Emerson Hall beginning August 14.



There is one three-year term as Selectmen/Assessor and Overseer of the Poor. The seat is currently occupied by board chairman David Unger.



There is one three-year term on the school board, which is currently filled by Joe Spinazola. Spinazola served as the chairman during the 2015-16 school year before Kathy MacArthur was named chairman for the 2016-17 school year.



There is a three-year term on the Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees, currently occupied by Dona Brophy. A five-year seat is also open on the library board, currently filled by Mary Appleman.



Papers are due back to the town clerk no later than Monday, September 25.

