Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 10, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 10, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 10, 2017 From Treasure to Junque, the St. Francis Fair is Saturday Free admission, children’s games

by Faith DeAmbrose

For the last 27 years, the parishioners and friends of the St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church have hosted an annual fair and have shared the proceeds with an area organization. This year, the August 12 fair will benefit, in-part, the SPCA of Hancock County.



The St. Francis Fair, which aims to be family-friendly, boasts free admission, face painting, children’s games and activities and one of the largest high-end yard sales around.



Running the gamut of items, the “Treasure Chest” area will include higher value items, including furniture, a wooden kayak, Victorian doll house, a signed Andrew Wyeth print, a Jerry Rose painting and numerous gift certificates to area shops and restaurants. The “Junque for Jesus” area features items a little less pricey, rounded out by thousands of books and garden tools.



Come for the Junque and stay for the food. The grills, full of Bianco sausages and hot dogs, will be going throughout the day. There will also be homemade baked goods, pies and shortcake.



With a budget of $30,000 a month, the SPCA is happy to be this year’s partner, said SPCA director Carol Calder, and has assembled not only a significant amount of donations for the sale tables, but a large group of volunteers to help with the event. There will also be dogs available for adoption.



The St. Francis Fair will be held at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

