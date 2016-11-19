Castine resident arraigned on manslaughter charge

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

At an April 4 arraignment in Hancock County District Court, Francis “Joe” Spinazola, 55, of Castine, replied to charges of Class A manslaughter, Class B aggravated criminal OUI and Class D criminal OUI without entering a plea. Defendants are advised by the court not to enter a guilty or not guilty plea at felony arraignments.



The charges stem from a single-car accident on November 19, 2016, that resulted in the death of Ronald K. Bakeman, 56, of Orland.



District Court Judge Michael Roberts approved unsecured bail in the amount of $10,000, recommended by the Hancock County District Attorney’s office upon agreement with Spinazola’s attorney Robert Van Horn. Unsecured bails allow a defendant to be released on his own recognizance, without cash payment or property lien, after consideration of factors specified by state law, including the criminal charges, evidence, and safety of the community, and the defendant’s criminal history, past conduct, employment history and family ties.



“The crime charged is very serious and the evidence we have is very good,” District Attorney Matthew Foster said. “However, [other] factors weigh heavily in favor of the defendant.” Those factors include no prior criminal history, strong family ties in the community, a lifelong resident of the area, and no past criminal conduct.



However, if bail conditions are violated, a judge may change the bail amount or conditions, which prohibit use or possession of alcohol and being subject to random searches and testing for alcohol use or possession. With those conditions, Spinazola “is unlikely to be danger to the community, there is no evidence that he has attempted to obstruct justice, and there is no evidence that he has ever violated a condition of release.”



Foster noted that since the incident leading to the charges, Spinazola has been free without bail and committed no new criminal conduct that the district attorney’s office is aware of.



On November 19, 2016 Spinazola was driving a GMC sport utility vehicle on Castine Road in Castine when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over multiple times. Bakeman, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene of the accident. A second passenger, Cheryl Spinazola, was also ejected and suffered non-life threatening injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



A blood alcohol content test showed that Spinazola had an alcohol level of 0.15 grams or more of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood at the time of the accident.



The charge of aggravated criminal OUI arises from the fact that Spinazola drove with a BAC of more than 0.08 grams, causing Bakeman’s death.



Class A felonies are punishable by a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a $50,000 fine, class B felonies by a prison sentence up to 10 years and a $20,000 fine. Class D crimes are misdemeanors and punishable by less than one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.



Spinazola is due back in court on April 28 for a dispositional conference between the district attorney’s office and the defendant and his attorney to determine whether the case can be resolved without going to trial.

