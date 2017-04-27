Castine Patriot Logo

Bocce tournament takes over Ritchie Field
Maine Maritime hosts Special Olympics tourney

by Monique Labbe

Close to 90 athletes from around the state competed in the Special Olympics Bocce Tournament, held by Maine Maritime Academy, on Thursday, April 20.

Maine Maritime Academy’s Ritchie Field was transformed into six bocce courts, with two teams competing at a time. Each team played for half an hour, then two more teams would take the field, trying to earn as many points as they could in those 30 minutes.

Despite temperatures in the thirties and slight rain, 59 teams competed in the event, cheered on by parents and friends. Members of the Maine Maritime athletic teams were on hand as judges and supporters as well.

Mariner football offensive coordinator Adam Sherman organized the event, as he has done in the past. Sherman worked with Jeff Bosse, coordinator for the Special Olypmics, to make sure the event was a success.

MERT Enterprises Team 4 out of Brewer was the winning team.


Team support

Dennis, left, congratulates Bill on a good throw.

Photo by Monique Labbe
The Special Olympics mantra

Jonathan welcomes everyone to the event with the stating of the Special Olympics mantra.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Take out the tape measure

Judges from the Maine Maritime Academy athletics programs measure out a close point.

Photo by Monique Labbe
