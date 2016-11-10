Castine, Penobscot voters in favor of marijuana, wage increases

News Feature

Maine Maritime Academy student Tyler County registered to vote in Castine, then cast his ballot, with direction from Jean Marie Reed.

by Monique Labbe

Editors note: With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Referendum Question 2, a three percent tax on incomes over $200,000 to fund education, was unofficially called as approved late Thursday morning by a margin of 7,665 votes.



Marijuana legalization was a hot button issue on the Maine ballot this year, as Question 1 proved too close to officially call by press time, the day after Election Day. All voting results are unofficial until validated by the Secretary of State.



Voters in the towns of Castine and Penobscot both voted affirmatively for the legalization. In Castine, 324 voters agreed with marijuana legalization, while 267 voted no. The numbers in Penobscot were tighter, with 409 voting yes and 393 voting no.



Voters in both towns opposed Question 2—a tax on higher income to fund education—a second referendum question that was too close to call a win or loss.



At press time, both questions held a slight lead for approval, 3,200 votes on Question 1 to 6,300 on Question 2.



The two towns split on Question 3, which asked if voters would approve background checks for private firearm sales in Maine, with more yes votes in Castine, 333-259, while in Penobscot it was voted down by more than 100 votes, 361-442. The referendum question was voted down statewide.



Questions 4, 5 and 6, ranked choice voting, minimum wage increase and a $100 million transportation bond, all saw favor with Castine and Penobscot voters as well as statewide.



For complete referendum question results, see page 8.



Ralph Chapman, who represents Castine in the Maine House of Representatives, posted a more than 100-vote victory over Nancy Colwell, 324-241, to keep his seat as the District 133 representative.



Emily Cain outpolled Bruce Poliquin for the District 2 U.S. Congress race 319-268 in Castine, and 445 to 339 in Penobscot, but Poliquin won the overall state vote to keep his seat.



Kimberley Rosen received 434 Castine votes in her uncontested race to represent the town in the Maine Senate. Rosen also received 599 votes in Penobscot, a town she also represents.



Karl Ward, who represents Penobscot in the House of Representatives, received 420 votes to opponent Dotty Caldwell’s 370 and won his district overall.



In the national presidential election, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine were top vote receivers in Castine, claiming 329 votes. Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 205 votes.



Voters in Penobscot voted in similar fashion, with Clinton receiving 445 votes to Trump’s 279.



Trump, however, was the overall winner in the race for president.



Turnout for both tows was high: Castine was 53 percent, while Penobscot boasted 76 percent.



Castine’s local elections



Residents in Castine voted in the affirmative for a local education fund transfer.



The local referendum question asked the voters to approve a $17,280 transfer from the school budget’s special education reserve account to hire an educational tech. A total of 353 voted yes, while 84 voted no.



Voters in Castine also voted on three local uncontested races for the Board of Selectmen, the Castine School Board, and the Witherle Library Board of Trustees. Peter Vogell received 516 votes for his re-election to the Board of Selectmen, while Wendy Knickerbocker received 549 votes to serve a second term on the library board. Alyssa Radcliff got 531 votes for her first election to the school board.



Six hundred of Castine’s 1,125 registered voters, which included 151 absentee ballots, took part in this year’s election. Additionally, 121 people were newly registered voters in the town of Castine, according to documents provided by town administration.

