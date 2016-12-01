Donating time and food on Thanksgiving

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Community members who may have otherwise been alone on Thanksgiving were treated to a holiday meal with all the fixings over the weekend, as Cindy Willis and family organized the Penobscot Community Thanksgiving dinner for the third year.



Boy Scout Troop Pack #83 assisted with the meal, setting up the Penobscot Methodist Church the night before with tables, chairs, tablecloths and place mats.



“Its really a community effort,” said Willis. “We had people who donated pies, rolls and some of the food for the main course, and people made donations after they had eaten as well.”



Willis said 35 people were served at the dinner, but that several people took to-go boxes with them with some extra food.



The community dinner has been going on for “several years,” said Willis, adding that the Boy Scout pack, which includes members from Penobscot and Castine, has been helping out for about 15 years.



Community members not only donated food but also their time, volunteering to serve the food during the dinner. Musical entertainment was provided by Mike and Susie Fay.

