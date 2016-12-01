Castine Main Street lit up to honor departed

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

It has been an emotional couple of weeks in Castine, with the passings of Carlos Black, Jon Metcalf, Paul Brouillard, Lloyd Snapp and Ronald Bakeman still fresh in everybody’s minds. The losses sparked an idea to create luminaries and place them on Main Street, lighting up the street in honor of the departed.



This has been done before, according to Goody-B Wiseman, who helped coordinate the event on November 28. Roughly 14 years ago, townspeople honored the life of John Steer in the same way, organized by Janis Fitchburg.



“I remember I was home for Christmas, and I drove through town and saw it and it took my breath away,” said Wiseman. “Tonight we are emulating that.”



In light of recent events, Wiseman called Juliane Gardner and asked if she thought the luminaries were something they should do. Gardner said yes, and took charge of getting it all together, according to Wiseman.



Kelly and Mark Sawyer, owners of MarKel’s Bakehouse, donated the bags, while Gardner purchased the tea lights herself. The sand anchoring the luminaries came from Back Shore Beach. Volunteers then created between 250-300 luminaries and placed them on both sides of Main Street from the top to the bottom.



Street lights were turned off at sunset so that the luminaries were the only source of light on Main Street. Gardner said that having the street lights off would make the message of the luminaries that much more powerful.



“It’s been sad in Castine, the last few weeks, and we just wanted to create something that honored the lives of people who are being mourned,” she said.



“There has been a lot of death and heartbreak in the town lately,” added Wiseman. “We thought this was a good way to give collective beauty amidst collective sadness.”

