Castine-based EterNav to address death and dying, offer support

News Feature

Kasey Smith plans to launch EterNav in May 2017, an online hub for the practical, emotional and ethical components of death care.

by Anne Berleant

EterNav stands for eternal navigation and is a start-up business that seeks to address the practical matters surrounding death, whether preparing in advance or handling the affairs of another immediately following the event.



The business is founded by Kasey Smith and based in Castine. A recent interview found Smith recovering from a semifinal round of Greenlight Maine, a small business competition sponsored by Portland Media Group. EterNav had made the first cut, from 80 businesses to 25 semifinalists, and Smith had spent November 18 making her pitch, on live TV, to three judges at the New England School of Communication in Bangor, going head-to-head with another small business.



EterNav did not make the cut, but Smith had already received confidence, and cash, in the form of two Maine Technology Institute grants, a seed grant of $18,000 and a tech start-up grant of $5,000. Both require equal matching funds.



Smith spent about 20 years in the new tech environment beginning in the 1970s at Data General, an early minicomputer firm, “where if you could just think of it, you could do it,” Smith said in a recent interview.



After experiencing first-hand a series of family deaths, and the confusion that followed, both practical and emotional, Smith said friends began to reach out when they found themselves in the same situation, knowing that Smith had experienced “more than a fair share” of loss, she said. These were the first seeds of EterNav, which seeks to “clear away confusion over death processes.”



With an average funeral cost of about $10,000, not including burial, and the need to “make expensive decisions in a short amount of time while in the haze of loss,” Smith described the situation where “someone dies and you can’t afford a funeral home.”



The rise of the internet and the recession of the early 2000s has resulted in “a dramatic and permanent shift in the death care industry,” Smith said. She shared the experience of a friend whose husband died unexpectedly, who couldn’t get access to his part of their shared business, and ended up putting his cremation on her credit card, closing the business and moving away.



“The research went on longer than I thought,” she said, beginning with an off-the-cuff conversation with a friend leaving for a trip to Africa. Smith asked him if he ever thought “what would happen, if.”



“I said, ‘Let’s talk about it. What would you want to do?’ He kept going on. What are the chances of that happening if you’ve never told anyone? I started calling family and friends. Everybody had an answer, from scatter my ashes on the 19th hole of the Castine golf course to a 20 minute description.”



Smith put EterNav through the Top Gun business acceleration program at University of Maine’s Orono tech incubator, but she also brings her own “innate ability to see the fabric of what was going on, and if there was a loose thread, tighten it up” that she used in her career at Data General.



EterNav will offer certification training for loss advocates, such as priests and hospice workers; services and products, including its own private label products; and other tech tools, such as an obituary builder. Some services will be free; some will be value added. Smith is aiming for a May 2017 launch although she is already beta testing some of the tools.



“It’s a hub for death care, in a way that our user has access to numerous goods and services,” she said. “And we’re really addressing the emotional and ethical side of dying. What you wanted, matters.”

