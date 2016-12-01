Budget conversations begin in Union 93

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The preliminary budget for the central office of Union 93 is up by .91 percent, or $5,000 for the 2017-18 school year to a total of $553,048, according to Superintendent Mark Hurvitt. Hurvitt presented the budget to representatives from the Castine, Penobscot, Blue Hill, Brooksville and Surry school boards during a Union 93 meeting Wednesday, November 16.



One of the biggest causes for the minimal increase, according to Hurvitt, are 2-percent salary increases for him, Special Education Director Sheila Irvine, Business Manager Heather Lanpher, Human Resources and Payroll Director Diana Stearns and Curriculum Coordinator Dawn Robbins. The increase in Robbins’ pay is covered under Title II grant funds, according to the budget paperwork. Secretary Vernette Bannister’s hourly wage would go up $1, should the budget be approved, and secretary Susan Duddy would see a 2-percent increase to her pay. Technology Coordinator Richard Avery’s hourly rate would increase by 50 cents.



Another big contributor to the budget increase is a $3,500 software purchase for Special Education. The software, according to Irvine, will be used to manage student Individual Education Plans, 504 plans, statistics, demographics and services.



Union 93 board chairman Joe Spinazola of the Castine School Board noted that the same software is used at Bucksport High School, where he is employed. The current software used within the union is outdated, he and Irvine noted, and this new software would be beneficial and cut work hours to do research on what services are provided and how many hours are dedicated for each student. Spinazola also said that the software is “excellent” for liability issues, and that it is a program that can remain current for several years because of regular updates to keep pace with new laws and requirements. Irvine hopes the union can start working with this software during the 2017-18 school year.



In her Special Education report, Irvine provided a breakdown of the percentages of students served by the Special Education Department for each school, including the high school level. At Surry Elementary School, 21 students, or roughly 17 percent, are served, while four students at the high school level are provided services. At Brooksville Elementary, 19 percent, or 11 students, receive special education services, while four high school students also participate in special education classes. At Penobscot Community School, nine students, or 13 percent of the student body, require special education, with two students receiving services at the high school level. At the Adams School, 10 students, or 16 percent of the student population, are served through special education, and four students at the high school level use special education services. At Blue Hill Consolidated School, 15 percent, or 39 students, require special education services, while 14 students receive special education services at the high school level.

