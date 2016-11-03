Selectmen set 12-percent water rate increase

News Feature

Castine Financial Officer Karen Motycka and auditor Nick Henry explain the Castine Water Department budget and rate increase at a November 1 public hearing.

by Anne Berleant

A public hearing held on November 1 garnered little discussion, and was followed by a 2-0 selectmen vote to increase water rates by 12 percent. Chairman Peter Vogell was not present.



The measure is a considerable drop from the initial 21 percent proposed in August, which drew public outcry. Castine’s water rates are already the highest in the state.



However, as town financial officer Karen Motycka again pointed out, water department customers have seen no increase in five years.



The compromise measure will cover $75,000 of $125,000 budgeted for maintenance on meters, hydrants, pump replacements and any significant main breaks. The balance will be taken from the department’s surplus account, with rates to increase in the future to fully cover operating costs.



“Even with taking $50,000 out a year, we’re still in our comfort zone of total surplus,” auditor Nick Henry said. “Long term, it’s not a sustainable rate structure but for the short-term, it’s okay.”



The water department operates on an annual budget of just over $600,000. Debt service on three bonds, two of $500,000 and one of $350,000 for the water filtration system on Battle Avenue, and the water department’s share of the Main Street infrastructure upgrade, cost a combined $127,000 annually in principal and interest payments over a 20-year period.



In other business



• Selectmen voted 2-0 for Witherle Library to apply for a $1,000 Maine Public Library Fund grant for monthly concerts from December to May. Staff will work with Castine Arts Association.



• Selectmen voted 2-0 for Castine Fire and Rescue to apply for a safety enhancement grant for equipment.



• Selectmen voted 2-0 to approve the Election Warrant, with the addition of a referendum question requesting permission for the school board to spend $17,280 from its special education reserve account to hire an ed. tech.



• Town Manager Jimmy Goodson said winter parking regulations are in effect.

