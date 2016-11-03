Residents to vote on uncontested local races

News Feature

Vote on November 8 Castine: Emerson Hall Penobscot: Penobscot Community School Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. View our 2016 election archive for more information.

by Monique Labbe

Elections for the Board of Selectmen, Castine School Board and Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees will all be uncontested this year when voters fill out their ballots on November 8.



Peter Vogell, who is currently chairman of the Board of Selectmen, seeks reelection.



Alyssa Radcliff is the only candidate for an open three-year seat on the Castine School Board, which is currently occupied by Temple Blackwood.



Wendy Knickerbocker, whose term on the Library Board of Trustees will expire this year, is also running uncontested for a five-year term in her current position.



Peter Vogell, Board of Selectmen



A lifelong resident of Castine, Vogell has served on the Board of Selectmen for over 30 years. He has also been a part of the volunteer fire department since 1962, and currently holds the title of assistant fire chief. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award by the Maine State Federation of Firefighters in 2014.



After several attempts to contact Vogell, he was unavailable for an interview by press time.



Alyssa Radcliff, Castine School Board



Alyssa Radcliff is the mother of two children who are students at the Adams School, and as she began to get involved in the school through the Parent Teacher Committee, Radcliff decided to run for the school board this year. A native of Castine, Radcliff moved back to the area four years ago after living in Michigan, Texas and Maryland.



Why running: “I want to take an active role in the education of my own children,” said Radcliff. “But I also want to play a part in the school system on behalf of all the children, parents and other members of this community.”



The role of the school board: “I think a school board’s first priority is to ensure that student needs are met,” said Radcliff. “However, those needs must be balanced with the wishes of the larger community and the funds that are available. The school board should listen to students, teachers, parents and non-parents and then make decisions and set policies that will benefit all concerned to the best of the board’s ability.”



Changes to be made: “Right now I do not see a need for any broad or specific changes. I would simply like to be involved in the conversation and have the ability to contribute to important decisions about our school system when the need arises,” said Radcliff.



Wendy Knickerbocker, Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees



Wendy Knickerbocker is currently serving on the Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees after being nominated to fill a seat that became available last year. A librarian by profession, Knickerbocker spent the majority of her career working in college libraries. Her most recent full-time position was in the library at Maine Maritime Academy.



Why seeking reelection: “I believe in helping out and volunteering in your community,” said Knickerbocker. “As a librarian by profession, this just seems like the best way for me to do that. I believe in lifelong learning, and that’s what happens at a library.”



The role of the library board: “As in all municipal or public libraries, the main function is to oversee finances and make sure everything is working the way it should,” said Knickerbocker. “We do the hiring for librarians and oversee policy matters. During the meetings we go over our goals and objectives and talk about how best to meet those.”



Changes to be made: “I think the library is in a really good place,” said Knickerbocker. “Our librarian had a vision to bring more programs to the library to really make it a community center, and I think we’ve done that. I don’t see any real need for changes right now, but would just like to continue offering our programs to the community.”

