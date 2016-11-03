MMA guest speaker to address impacts of war

News Feature

The Maine Maritime Academy Arts and Sciences Department will host guest speaker Sarah Smiley on Wednesday, November 9 in conjunction with the course, Documenting War Around the World. She will speak at 7 p.m. in the 1954 Lecture Hall located in the Alfond Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.



Her talk is titled “Between Leaving and Coming Home.” Smiley is the author of a syndicated newspaper column and four memoirs. The daughter of a retired admiral, the wife of a Navy pilot, and a mother of three sons, she is often credited with blazing the trail for contemporary military-spouse bloggers, authors, and spokespersons.

