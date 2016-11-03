News Feature

Portland Originally published in Castine Patriot, November 3, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, November 3, 2016 Hugh Bowden inducted into Maine Press Association Hall of Fame

Hugh Bowden briefly reflects on his career as a reporter, sports reporter and editor after his induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame.

by Anne Berleant

Hugh Bowden was honored for his excellence and commitment by the Maine Press Association, which inducted him into its Hall of Fame at its annual conference on October 29.



Bowden was a reporter and editor for The Weekly Packet, co-founded the Castine Patriot in 1980 and retired in 2015 after 30 years with The Ellsworth American, where he served as executive editor, sports and news reporter, and editorial writer and editor.



“It’s really nice when something like this happens when you’re still alive to be a participant,” Bowden told the capacity crowd at the Hall of Fame luncheon.



Bowden was nominated by Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American, who introduced him.



“Hugh, you are old school in that [you] looked at reporting and writing as having to meet the requirements of fairness, balance, and professionalism at all times,” Fay said.



Best known in public as a sports editor, Bowden was “tireless and voracious in covering anything that involved a ball, a pair of shorts or perspiration,” Fay said, but inside the newsroom, he “was a great role model and inspiration for new reporters.”



Bowden began as a reporter and advertising salesman for The Weekly Packet in 1964, when Jerry Durnbaugh was publisher.



“Jerry was a wonderful journalist and a great tutor, and he gave me a lot of good instruction which served me well for over 50 years,” Bowden said.



Bowden joined The Ellsworth American in 1984, under former Washington Post editor J. Russell Wiggins, and he also served under current publisher Alan Baker.



“I’ve had wonderful colleagues for over 50 years,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the honor.”

