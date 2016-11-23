Updated, improved municipal website goes online in Penobscot

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The town of Penobscot recently launched an improved municipal website, with the help of the People’s Forum of Penobscot.



The Board of Selectmen approached the group in 2015 and asked for assistance in establishing an official municipal website for the town. Several unofficial websites exist, but none are maintained by the town itself, according to information provided by Elizabeth LeClerc and Ryan Kinsella, both members of The People’s Forum of Penobscot.



The People’s Forum of Penobscot accepted the task and set to work, at first developing an idea as to what the website should provide. The group did some research on other area town websites and determined that, to varying degrees of success, those sites offered information on town government, a community calendar and local business information. The benefits of these sites, according to the findings of The People’s Forum of Penobscot, is that it allows town officials and staff to notify residents of meeting times and dates, provides information about town government, ordinances and permits and other services, increases efficiency in town offices by reducing phone calls for basic information and provides tax maps and assessment information online. With the recently launched website, all of these things are now available online, which is something new for the town.



The new website, penobscotmaine.org, is the first town site to include an updated community calendar, which has already been filled with local organization and town government meetings and other events. It also has information about schools and municipal departments such as the fire department. Demographic information is also listed on the site, including population and geographic numbers. While the site does not have access to online registration for motor vehicles or pets, it does provide links to websites for hunting and fishing licenses, as well as ATV and boat registration.



In addition to a new website, the town office has also received a software update, which will allow the staff to more effectively keep the town’s online presence updated and current, according to the information provided by LeClerc and Kinsella.

