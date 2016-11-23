Single-car accident in Castine ends in death, injuries

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A motor vehicle accident on Saturday, November 19, claimed the life of Orland resident Ronald Bakeman, 56, a passenger in the car who was pronounced dead at the scene.



A second passenger, Cheryl Spinazola, 57, of Castine, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



The driver, 56-year-old Francis “Joe” Spinazola, was traveling north on Castine Road around 6:30 p.m. when his 2003 GMC Envoy “failed to negotiate a sweeping right curve in the roadway,” crossed the southbound travel lane and drove for more than 300 feet on the shoulder before rolling multiple times, ejecting the two passengers.



The accident remains under investigation, with Deputy Frank Jennings as primary investigating officer. Chief Deputy Patrick Kane and Deputy Jeff McFarland assisted at the scene. Castine Fire Department and Peninsula Ambulance also provided assistance.

