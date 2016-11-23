On a mission: Dr. Danielle Mutty recalls helping in Haiti, Ecuador

Patriot People

by Anne Berleant

A doctor by vocation and a Catholic by faith, Danielle Mutty weaved both together after retiring as a pathologist, bringing medical help to Ecuador, first, and then Haiti.



She and her husband Lawrence Mutty traveled on annual medical missions for over nine years, first through a Hancock County organization and then at a Haiti orphanage founded by former Our Lady of Hope priest Father Marc Boisvert.



But first, Danielle had to undertake her first mission, at the urging of her husband. Doctors by training, the two retired to Castine in 1999, nearly 30 years after buying their Water Street home.



“I was petrified,” she recalled of her first mission to Ecuador in 2003, mainly because, as a pathologist, she had spent her professional life studying diseases, not treating patients.



The Muttys traveled with Hancock County Medical Mission on a trip that took nearly 48 hours from Castine to arrival. For two weeks, Danielle took on the role of pharmacist in Vilcabamba, Ecuador. After that first mission, “I had to go back,” she said.



In 2003, she and Lawrence also visited Boisvert’s Espwa orphanage for three days. Boisvert has kept his ties to Castine and Our Lady of Hope, which raises money each year for Free the Kids, the nonprofit he founded that is dedicated to helping Haiti street kids, Danielle explained.



After a second trip to Ecuador in 2005, and with “experience under the belt,” the Muttys decided to go on a mission to Haiti on their own, Danielle said.



Her role was to bring and administer vaccines.



“The very first time we went, I gave vaccines. I was petrified that someone was going to get sick.”



One young boy, named Marc after Father Marc, was repeatedly brought back to the clinic by his mother.



“It was night, during Holy Week,” Danielle said. “I couldn’t tell anything in the dark. I said, ‘Bring him back.’”



Danielle noticed his eyes were swollen underneath and suspected a renal disease. She brought him to a hospital for tests, explaining her concerns to a young, woman doctor.



“He was a little, round-cheeked, three- year-old black boy,” Danielle said, who turned out to have “an acute, but treatable” kidney disease.



“I felt, that first year, Larry and I are here because of him. Now he’s 12 or 13.”



The Muttys returned each year until 2012, when their own advancing age—Danielle is 79 and Lawrence 83—caused them concern that while on a mission, they could be the ones needing, not giving, help.



“It’s very trying” Danielle added. “The travel, and also the fact that you feel it’s not enough.”



Danielle became a doctor during a time when most women interested in medicine went into nursing. A French Canadian from Lachute, 60 miles northwest of Montreal, she attended Catholic school prior to college.



“In my little town, girls, most of the time, don’t go through high school. But I always wanted to be a doctor,” she said. “Everyone thought I was crazy. But I had a teacher who pushed me.”



Danielle also received encouragement from her father.



“My father was supportive, whatever I wanted to do. His only advice was if I started something, finish it,” Danielle said.



Her desire to become a doctor stemmed from a ruptured appendix at age 11, she said. “I thought my doctor was the greatest person on earth. He treated me as an adult and told me what was going on.”



Danielle met Lawrence, who specialized in psychiatry, at Loyola University in Canada, and became an American citizen upon their marriage, and a pathologist by choice.



“Why pathology? It’s like [a] who done it. I like mysteries,” she said. “And by the time I decided on pathology, I had one child and was pregnant. It had better hours.”



While the Muttys have stopped their medical missions, they still travel once a year. In February, they are going to Cuba “because now you can,” Danielle said.



Turning the pages of photo albums filled with pictures of Haiti, where Hurricane Matthew, in October, caused massive damage to Espwa, Danielle speaks of the continuing need to assist Free the Kids.



Of spending two weeks in Haiti to aid the Espwa orphanage for two weeks and then returning to Castine, Danielle said, “I think you have to separate it in some way. I always felt, when I went, there was a reason. One or two patients were special and I’d think, ‘This is why I came.’”

