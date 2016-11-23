Maine Maritime Academy Academic Achievement Awards honor student scholars, faculty

News Feature

Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards banquet was held Thursday evening, November 10, to honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty.



Scheel Scholars

The late Henry A. Scheel of Rockport was one of America’s most respected naval architects and yacht designers. During his long and distinguished career, Scheel produced more than 250 complete designs which have been utilized by builders of sailboats and other craft in the U.S. and Europe. To express his high regard for Maine Maritime Academy, he left funds in 1994 to permanently endow scholarships for students in the three upper classes who best exemplify intellectual curiosity and achievement.



The 10 Scheel Scholars honored on Thursday include Spencer Boonstra, Class of 2017, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Amston, Conn.; Michael Casey, Class of 2018, a Marine Engineering Operations major from Bucksport; Huxley Conner, Class of 2018, a Marine Science major from Madison, Conn.; Connor Daugherty, Class of 2018, a Marine Biology major from Charlo, Mont.; Gregory Duff, Class of 2017, a Power Engineering Technology major from Bangor; Shana Grimes, Class of 2018, a Vessel Operations & Technology major from Gloucester, Mass.; Rylee Knox, Class of 2018, a Marine Systems Engineering major from Turner; Caroline Martin, Class of 2017, a Marine Transportation Operations major from Scarborough; Mason Whitaker, Class of 2019, an International Business & Logistics major from Westport Island; and Erik Young, Class of 2018, a Power Engineering Operations major from Howland.



American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Scholars

ABS, a leading international classification society, is devoted to promoting the security of life, property and the marine environment, primarily through the establishment and verification of technical and engineering standards for the design, construction and operational maintenance of ships and marine-related facilities. The ABS Scholarship is awarded to deserving engineering and naval architecture students. Recipients of this prestigious academic award receive a scholarship in each of the final two years of their studies at MMA. They are also provided the opportunity to complete an internship at ABS.



ABS awarded scholarships to these outstanding MMA Marine Systems Engineering students in 2016: Catherine Bailey, from Scarborough, Class of 2017; Jeremy Beaulieu, from Hermon, Class of 2018; William Easley, from Niceville, Fla., Class of 2017; Michael Granger, from Saco, Class of 2017; Jared Hall, from North Granby, Conn., Class of 2017; Rylee Knox, from Turner, Class of 2018; Jacques Lussier, from Groveland, Mass., Class of 2017; Brady MacLeod, from Bucksport, Class of 2017; Liam O’Leary, from Stratford, Conn., Class of 2017; Elin Sonesson, from Cape Elizabeth, Class of 2017; and Alex Warner, from East Haven, Conn., Class of 2017.



Mitchell Scholars

The Mitchell Institute awards more than 130 scholarships each year, one to a graduating senior from every public high school in Maine. Selection is based on academic potential, community impact, and financial need. Since 1995, the Institute has awarded more than 2,500 scholarships totaling over $13 million. With the Mitchell Scholarship comes an array of personal, academic, and professional support programs, as well as a network of more than 2,500 Mitchell Scholars, alumni, and partners.



Mitchell Scholars recognized on Thursday evening include Tristan Albert, Class of 2017, a Marine Engineering Operations major from Gouldsboro; Carter DeRedin, Class of 2019, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Bucksport; Darren Devost, Class of 2019, a Marine Systems Engineering major from Madawaska; Jamie Gaughan, Class of 2019, a Marine Transportation Operations major from West Baldwin; Hunter Giacomuzzi, Class of 2020, a Marine Transportation Operations major from Sebec; Kyle Ham, Class of 2020, a Power Engineering Technology major from Stetson; Jordan Hanscom, Class of 2018, an International Business & Logistics major from Lee; Caroline Martin, Class of 2017, a Marine Transportation Operations major from Scarborough; Melinda Ogden, Class of 2020, an International Business & Logistics major from Winterport; Taylor Roy, Class of 2018, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Waterville; Nicholas Simmons, Class of 2017, a Marine Engineering Operations major from Scarborough; Brandon St. Germain, Class of 2019, a Marine Engineering Operations major from Ellsworth; and Everett Webster, Class of 2019, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Vinalhaven.



Faculty Achievement



Three faculty members were also honored for promotion to full professor:



Captain Ralph H. Pundt is a Professor in the Marine Transportation Operations department. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from MMA in 1977 and throughout his career has sailed on tankers, bulk carriers, RORO and break bulk ships. He retired from his seagoing career as captain in 1998, has been teaching at MMA since 1999, and maintains an unlimited USCG Master’s license.



George L. Schatz is a Professor in the undergraduate and graduate programs at Maine Maritime’s Loeb Sullivan School of International Business and Logistics. He earned a B.A. in economics from Moorhead State College (now Minnesota State University Moorhead) and his third mate unlimited license for oceans in 1982 as well as master’s degrees in economics and finance. His primary teaching areas are economics and finance.



Mark M. Shaughnessy, Professor of Business, teaches accounting, finance, and marketing in the undergraduate and graduate programs at Maine Maritime’s Loeb Sullivan School of International Business and Logistics. After earning his MBA from Babson College, he worked for five years for a Boston-based CPA firm as an auditor and financial consultant. Later, he ran various retail, wholesale and importing businesses, primarily in the outdoor sports industry. He is currently licensed as a CPA in the State of Maine and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

