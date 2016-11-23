Castine author launches book December 2

News Feature

Don Small will launch his new book, published by Penobscot Books, on December 2 in Castine.

Join author Donald Small and Penobscot Books staff on Friday, December 2, to launch Small’s just-published book, Salt Water Town: Tales of Castine, Maine.



Small, a native of Castine, takes the reader back to Castine and its characters in the simpler time of the 1950s, bringing to light their daily lives in a series of connected short stories.



“Some of the writings are based on events related to me by people who lived there at that time, some come from my experience, and the rest are pure fiction,” Small said. “Likewise, the characters are a mix of real and fictional” who face challenges and celebrate joys just as we do today.



The launch party will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Museum Education Center, 120 Perkins Street in Castine. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The book will be available to purchase at the party, and Small will sign copies. Books also are available in Penobscot Bay Press offices in Blue Hill and Stonington and online at penbaypress.me in the Retail Store.



Penobscot Books is a division of Penobscot Bay Press, which publishes the Castine Patriot, Island Ad-Vantages and The Weekly Packet newspapers. For more information, call 374-2341 or 367-2200.

