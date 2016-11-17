News Feature

The Island & The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, November 17, 2016 and Island Ad-Vantages, November 17, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, November 17, 2016 Voters make marijuana use legal. So now what happens?

by Anne Berleant

Passed by less than 1 percent of voters and with a recount request set to be turned in by a November 16 deadline, the Act to Legalize Marijuana approved on November 8 has its own unique implications for small towns.



Maine is one of five states that passed measures legalizing recreational marijuana use on Election Day, joining Massachusetts, California, Nevada and Oregon. It allows the possession and use of marijuana by adults over the age of 21, in amounts up to 2.5 ounces, with commercial growing, distributing, testing and licensing to be regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.



Local municipal officials are already starting to process what legal marijuana means for their towns, aware that the bill allows for municipalities to regulate or restrict the presence of retail shops and social clubs within their borders.



(Read the bill in its entirety at maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/citizens/index.html.)



Earlier this year, Blue Hill asked citizens in a straw poll at town meeting whether they were in favor of allowing the retail sale of marijuana products. The result was 318-192 opposed, although on Election Day, Blue Hill voters showed their overall approval of legalizing marijuana 957-842.



“We did hear a message at the last town meeting that there’s not an interest” in allowing retail marijuana shops in Blue Hill, Selectman Jim Schatz told The Weekly Packet on November 11. He has contacted the town attorney and Maine Municipal Association for information on how towns in states where marijuana is already legal have managed growth, “so we’ll have a little bit of a road map.”



An ordinance on retail marijuana shops in Blue Hill could be on the 2017 town meeting warrant, he added. “There’s a lot of ordinance work that would have to be done.”



A former state representative, Schatz also noted, “The legislature may make a pathway for towns our size to opt out.”



Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings expressed a similar viewpoint of exploring options while the bill moves through the state, and then local legislative process.



“There’s a few directions this could go in,” she said in a November 15 interview. “It’s a big issue, there’s no doubt about it. [The selectmen] are just basically looking into the information that’s coming out on the municipal level. … So, we’re obviously going to work hard on it in the next weeks coming up to figure out what the best path is.”



Stonington voters favored the measure 324-273 on Election Day, and Billings said part of the selectmen’s discussion is gaging how citizens feel about “a pot shop in Stonington,” and its implications. “The law has passed and the people have spoken. What is the public sentiment?”



“We’ll probably have a public hearing on it,” she concluded. “We’re in the same boat that every other town is.”



From medical to recreational providers



In Maine, medical marijuana has been legal since 2010, with the Department of Health and Human Services as its licensing and regulatory agency. Two licensed medical marijuana providers in Blue Hill are ready to grow their business under the new law, if it is, in fact, signed into law.



Dan and Judy Brown became medical marijuana providers about three years ago, and each has 6 clients, the maximum number allowed. Since the referendum passed, Dan Brown said he is handling calls from “every one of my clients checking that I’m going to keep selling.”



But he was emphatic that they would like to expand their business.



“I plan on pursuing it,” Brown said in a November 14 interview. “But it will really depend on the framework of the [legislative] wording, whether as a grower, a distributor or as retail. Where I fall in the mix, I don’t know.”



And right now, he says, “it’s a moot point. … It’s what’s the recount going to be? What’s the governor going to do? After that, it’s let’s get to Augusta and hammer out the rules. Does it take nine months or two years?”



And while Brown says he would like to open a retail shop, he noted, “Why would I want to go and open a store in a town that wants me not to be there?”



So, for now, “we’re going to stay doing what we’ve been doing,” Brown concluded. “We’re in it for the long haul. It’s what we do for a living.”



Turning referendums into law



By statute, voter-approved referendums must be signed into law within 10 days of the official election results, and 30 days from that point become law. A recount could add 30 days before the bill is signed by the governor.



Then, the measure must go through the legislative process, which opens it up to amendments to the specifics of the bill, including its regulatory framework for growing and testing facilities, product facilities, and retail shops and social clubs, all of which could take a year or more to set in place.



And finally, while the use, possession and sale of marijuana for any purpose, medical or recreational, is illegal under federal law, when decriminalized and then regulated by state agencies, the general government has not interfered to date. Whether that will change under a new federal administration is unknown.



In a previous version and in print we incorrectly identified the number of clients Dan Brown has. The correct number is 6, which is the maximum number allowed under state law. We apologize for the error.

