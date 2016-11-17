Learning Tree in a state of change

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Learning Tree education center is undergoing a number of changes to end 2016, according to Nancy Sayre during a phone conversation Tuesday, November 15. The first of those changes is that the center, which has been operating out of the Trinity Church, has effectively closed temporarily so that the board can focus its efforts on getting the new location on State Street up and running.



“The clock is ticking on starting work at the new location, and we felt that we needed to close down for a temporary time to focus all of our attention on that,” said Sayre. “It was a conversation between the board members and staff and everybody seemed to be on the same page.”



Sayre noted that the board waited to close its current location until after all the families and staff were able to find alternative care and jobs, so that nobody was affected negatively.



“That was one of our main concerns, to make sure that all the children had care and that the staff was covered,” she said. “The unfortunate thing was two days after we closed, we were approached by three families saying they needed care, and we had to turn them away. But we made sure everyone we were currently serving was covered.”



Sayre said that the staff supported the closure, as the new location, once completed, will be able to provide a higher quality of service.



Board members, including Sayre, have been busy writing grants and working on preliminary fundraising efforts, most of which have come from private donations at this point. These fundraising efforts have brought in enough money to begin phase one of a five-phase construction effort. The first phase includes getting the foundation prepared, according to Sayre.



The board members are focusing their fundraising efforts “not so much” in Castine, she said, but also outside of the town, as the center also serves families in other towns on the Blue Hill Peninsula. This prompted a conversation with a Castine resident who “does fundraising for a living,” according to Sayre. The consultant suggested the name of The Learning Tree be changed.



“There are a number of Learning Trees all over the country,” said Sayre. “It was suggested that we change the name so that our organization would be the only one with its name.”



While the center is licensed under the name Castine Early Learning Center, the name on the sign will change to Community Childhood Learning Place.



While the center is looking to continue expanding its services to families outside of Castine, the numbers have dipped over the last couple of years. While she did not have specific numbers of children served, Sayre noted that the change has much to do with the change in demographics.



“When the Otter House started, Castine did not have a public program for 4 year olds,” she said. “Now it does at the school, which automatically pulls from our program. The difficulty is the school’s program is only two mornings a week, which makes it hard for working parents. Another difference in the demographics is that when the Otter House started it did not take infants, and now we do. The demographics are constantly changing.”



Sayre said that while some of the families may not transition back to The Learning Tree after the new building is completed, she has been approached by a few families who said they will “definitely be back” once reopened.



“I’m not worried [about numbers],” said Sayre. “The space will be so phenomenal that it will be a huge attraction for not just Castine but a broader demographic.”

