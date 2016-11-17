Audits, visits bode well for MMA

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The New England Association of Schools and Colleges recently completed its visit on the Maine Maritime Academy campus, where its representatives were “enthusiastic” about the relationship between faculty and students at the academy. The information was reported during a meeting of the Board of Trustees Friday, November 11.



Representatives of NEASC met with 60 faculty and staff members, 27 students and 30 others involved with the academy, according to a report from the education committee given at the meeting. Following the meetings, representatives said they were impressed by the dedication of the faculty and staff to the students, and the students’ dedication to the academy, according to the report.



The academy also recently underwent an audit, during which time it was reported that the academy’s finances are in order and “in good hands,” according to the report from the financial committee given at the meeting.



It was also noted that the Academy trust is up $1 million dollars, to roughly $9 million. This year’s finances are on budget, according to the report, and will continue to be monitored.



Several projects were completed over the summer and into the first semester, according to the report from the operations committee, including the replacement of the roof in the cafeteria. Fire alarms were updated in the dorm buildings, and work on the boiler and windows on the waterfront continues.



In advancement news, it was reported that all Board of Trustees members contributed to the annual fund. Mariner women’s basketball coach Craig Dagan raised $300,000 from 210 donors for a project to upgrade the men’s locker rooms. Seventy of those donors had never donated to the academy before, according to the advancement report.



The next meeting of the Board of Trustees is scheduled for February 17.

