Hatch Fund assists VolleyKids

News Feature

Maine Maritime Academy volleyball head coach Tricia Carver teaches a participant the basic form for serving. This year’s VolleyKids program at Maine Maritime Academy was funded by The Hatch Community Youth Fund.

by Monique Labbe

The Maine Maritime Academy volleyball team has been sponsoring a youth volleyball program, called VolleyKids, for the better part of the past decade. It teaches children, kindergarten through fifth grade at the Adams School, the fundamentals of the sport, but more importantly, it teaches them how to engage in physical activity and recreation while having fun, according to Maine Maritime Academy head volleyball coach Tricia Carver.



This year, the program received funding from The Hatch Community Youth Fund, which works to support youth sports and recreation in Castine. The funding, which was about $600, according to Carver, came at a time when the VolleyKids program really needed it.



“The Hatch Fund helping us out is amazing,” said Carver during the program’s last practice Wednesday, November 2. “Our equipment needs to be updated and that was something we just couldn’t do on our own.”



With the funding, Carver said they will be able to replace the equipment and purchase new training balls and regular volleyballs.



Carter runs the program with several of her players, whom she says have essentially been running the program this year.



“I’m really lucky with the girls that I have this year,” she said. “They’re phenomenal with the kids, and the kids love them. They basically run this thing now.”



This year’s group is the biggest the program has ever seen, according to Carver. Consistently, she said, the weekly practices have had 13 participants.



“I have been running the program for four years, and I took it over from Katrina Dagen, who ran it for several years before me. This is definitely the best group I’ve seen,” she said.



The program ended Wednesday, November 9, with a pizza party for participants and coaches.

