Castine Merchants Association turns to town for funding help

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Visitors Center, located by the Town Dock, has become a welcoming area for those coming to Castine. Funded by the Castine Merchants Association, the center for the last two years has been co-chaired by Susan MacDonald and Jeannie Reed. It has served as a central location for people looking for information about the town, for recommendations of things to do, or a place to stop and chat with fellow visitors.



“I think it’s one of the best things to happen to the town,” said Board of Selectmen chairman Peter Vogell during a selectmen’s meeting Monday, November 7.



The meeting served as a platform for Castine Merchants Association representatives Kelly and Mark Sawyer to explain to the selectmen that, while the Visitors Center is thriving and being used in the capacity it was intended, the Castine Merchants Association is no longer able to provide the funding needed to operate it on a yearly basis. Added to the problem is that Reed has decided the task of coordinating with volunteers and other crucial duties is not something she wants to continue doing.



“The Castine Merchants Association likes to be on its own two feet,” said Mark Sawyer. “With Jeannie there, we didn’t see the need coming to find someone to coordinate, but with her gone, hiring somebody in a part-time capacity is something we need to consider.”



While Sawyer said that it would not be difficult to find someone who would be willing to take on that position, what is difficult is finding the extra funding to pay that person.



“It’s more than just a $10 an hour position,” said Kelly Sawyer in a response to Selectman Gus Basile’s question of whether or not the suggested $7,000-8,000 salary was too much to pay someone. “They’d be in charge of coordinating with volunteers, sending out letters to merchants to collect dues, that type of thing. It’s a lot of responsibility.”



Mark Sawyer noted that with the addition of paying a part-time employee, the total yearly utility costs would range between $15,000 and 16,000. Money from Castine Merchants Association dues and fundraisers such as Light Up Castine will pay for most of that; however, Sawyer said that the time has come to ask the town to help pay the difference. More specifically, about $5,000.



“We don’t want to lose the Visitors Center,” said Sawyer. “We think that it has become something pretty great for the town of Castine, but we’re at a point now that the [Castine Merchants Association] can’t fund it on our own. We have money in the bank, we can make the rent for the next year, but we don’t want to get to a point where that money runs out.”



The selectmen agreed that the Visitors Center is not something the town can afford to lose. As such, it was recommended that the request for funds from the town to the Visitors Center be put on the 2017 Town Meeting warrant.



“There’s a slight chance the voters could vote this down, which is the only issue with bringing it to Town Meeting as a warrant item,” said Finance Manager Karen Motycka. “I can’t imagine that being the case, though.”

