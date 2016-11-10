News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, November 10, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, November 10, 2016 Semple baby, healing from heart surgery, comes home

Jamie Brzozowski with her son Liam Semple, who was born on October 17 with heart defects and arrived home after surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

by Anne Berleant

Whisked into surgery at 2 days old, Liam Semple, born October 17 at Boston Children’s Hospital arrived home on the first weekend in November.



Parents Jamie Brzozowski and Gabe Semple, a Penobscot Community School and George Stevens Academy graduate, said Liam is doing fine his first days at home.



Liam was born with heart defects that prevent the normal flow of blood from his heart, and surgeons placed a stent inside him to open his heart valve to help blood flow into his lungs.



At a solid 7.2 pounds and 21 inches long at birth, he has lost a bit of weight because of having to feed through tubes, Brzozowski said. During x-rays, he was found to be missing a spleen, and his intestines “aren’t the way they should be,” Brzozowski said in a November 8 phone call.



But after healing quicker than predicted after surgery and about 10 days in an intensive care unit, Liam is home weeks sooner than his parents were told he would be.



With the stent in place, “his heart is good now,” Brzozowski said, although he faces more surgery in the months ahead.



“Everything that they suspected was wrong is still wrong, but Liam is healing better than expected,” she added.



At home, Liam receives regular checks from a cardiologist and pediatrician from Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and weekly visits from a home nurse.



Liam’s next surgery is in seven months, to remove the stent and try to repair his heart so the blood pumps normally, Brzozowski said.



While his parents are happy and relieved to have him home, they face medical expenses for Liam that their insurance doesn’t cover, Brzozowski said.



“We’re having a hard time,” she said, “but Liam comes first.”



His grandmother, Becky Bunker, is planning a second fundraiser after one at the Halcyon Grange in Blue Hill in October raised a little over $622.



Donations towards Liam’s medical expenses may also be made to Seaboard Federal Credit Union in Bucksport under his father’s name, Gabe Semple, or mailed to 391 Front Ridge Road, Penobscot, Maine, 04476.

