Tree lighting at Town Hall celebrates start of holiday season

News Feature

Chloe Skillins, left, and brother Hollis tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

by Monique Labbe

The holiday season was in the air Saturday night, December 3, as folks in Penobscot celebrated the annual tree lighting at Town Hall.



This year’s tree was over 10 feet tall, trucked in and secured by Elizabeth Hutchins, Josh Gray and Billy Hutchins. Penobscot Historical Society members supplied holiday treats in the form of cookies, peanut butter balls, punch and other assorted goodies. Anne Boudreaux provided musical entertainment, as she took her usual post at the piano to play various Christmas carols.



For the children, a cookie and gingerbread man decorating station was set up, complete with frosting, sprinkles and chocolate dots. A coloring area with holiday-themed coloring books was also provided, as well as reindeer ring toss and Frosty the piñata. The children were also treated to a visit from Santa Claus, who arrived at the tree lighting aboard one of the Penobscot Fire Department fire trucks.



While some of the younger children in attendance were afraid of the big man in the beard, many of them ran fearlessly into his lap to give him their list of Christmas presents.



During the tree lighting itself, most of the crowd circled the tree and sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” a time-honored tradition in Penobscot prior to the lighting of the tree.

