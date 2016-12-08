News Feature

The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, December 8, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, December 8, 2016 Firearm deer hunting season comes to a close Muzzleloader hunting continues

by Monique Labbe

Deer hunters in the area have bagged 397 deer to date at the local tagging stations in Penobscot, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Surry. This number, according to employees at the establishments, is roughly average in comparison to last year’s numbers.



Mike’s Market in Blue Hill tagged the most deer at 152, which is up from last year’s total of 126. The biggest deer weighed in at about 202 pounds.



In Surry, the Surry Store recorded 80 deer tags this year, which is in line with the usual numbers coming in from the store each year. The biggest deer was a 223-pound, 12-point buck.



Neither C&G Grocery in Sedgwick nor Northern Bay Market in Penobscot tracked the weights of the deer registered at their stations; however, the stores reported numbers roughly the same as last year. C&G Grocery tagged 101 deer to date, while Northern Bay Market recorded 64.



The firearm season came to and end November 26, while muzzleloader hunting will continue through December 10. Muzzleloader hunting uses firearms that require the ammunition to be loaded from the muzzle of the gun instead of into a chamber. This results in the hunter having one shot at a time at his or her target.

