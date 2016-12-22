Star Tree Project gives back during holiday season

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Now in its second year, the Star Tree Project in Castine has gained enough momentum to donate gifts to over a dozen families in the Blue Hill Peninsula area this holiday season.



The project is coordinated by Tim Hall, pastor of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, and his wife Irene. The idea for the project came from the church’s feeding ministry, which provides meals for families in poverty in the area on Friday nights.



“We noticed that poverty is a real issue here, and we wanted to develop something that wasn’t just a church project, but a community project,” Pastor Hall said on December 20. “We had heard of Angel Tree Projects in various parishes, and decided to work off of that.”



Hall said that his wife has worked hard to communicate with the schools and other organizations to get suggestions from families in need of presents that they would not be able to afford. Those suggestions are put onto tags, which are then attached to “Star Trees” located at various places around town. Presents are collected until the week leading up to Christmas. Trees were located at Emerson Hall, Witherle Memorial Library and the Trinitarian Congregational Church on Main Street. This year, 79 tags were filled out, and with generous response from the community, Hall said all of those tags were completed, with funds left over to provide gift cards as a bonus gift.



“The response has been just tremendous,” said Hall. “Castine is a summer community, and we have received donations from people who are now at their winter homes in Arizona and Florida. They want to help out, too.”



The project reaches outside of Castine as well, as families in Sedgwick, Blue Hill, Brooksville and Penobscot have benefited from it. The gifts, once wrapped and sorted, are given to people closest to the families the gifts will go to, and from there, it is up to those people to get the gifts where they need to go.



“There is a level of trust there, but we are confident every gift will go where it needs to,” said Hall.



Hall said the last of the presents are being wrapped and sorted this week and will be delivered in time for Christmas. The act of giving, he said, is equally as important as the act of getting.



“For us, our giving is an expression of the joy we feel to be able to care for other people and show love. In the joy of knowing that, giving is an exciting possibility.”

