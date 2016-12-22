Castine Patriot Logo

PBP Media

News Feature

Castine
Originally published in Castine Patriot, December 22, 2016
Maine Maritime Academy Open House celebrates the holidays
Community celebration on campus

The Wyman Christmas tree

The Christmas tree at the Wyman House is decorated to perfection for the Maine Maritime Academy Open House.

Photo by Monique Labbe Order prints of selected PBP photos.

by Monique Labbe

The inside of the Wyman House on the Maine Maritime Academy campus was decorated to the brim with holiday lights, Christmas balls and a Christmas tree during the annual Holiday Open House Wednesday, December 14.

Members of the public and academy alumni were greeted at the door by president Bill Brennan and wife Heather. Upon entering, visitors were greeted with a slew of holiday treats, ranging from cookies to peanut butter balls to a spread of dips, fruits and cheeses.

The evening was catered by Sodexo Food Services, which provides the cafeteria services during the school year for the academy. Sodexo also catered a sit-down dinner at the dining hall following the open house. The meal included roast ham and all the trimmings.

Santa Claus was also on hand to visit with the children, and even some of the adults in attendance.

The open house is an annual holiday event at the academy, during which time community members and school administration, faculty and students come together.


GALLERY — Holiday festivities at MMA
Holiday goodies

Cookies and chocolate-covered fruits are some of the many sweets and treats available during the open house.

Photo by Monique Labbe
The Wyman Christmas tree

The Christmas tree at the Wyman House is decorated to perfection for the Maine Maritime Academy Open House.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Discussions with the town manager

Castine Town Manager Jimmy Goodson talks with visitors during the Open House.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Brennan’s little helper

President Bill Brennan has help greeting people at the door from his “little helper” Annalise Small.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Penobscot Bay Press Community News Castine Patriot Island Ad-Vantages The Weekly Packet Visitor's Portal
Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press Community Information Services
Contact UsSubscribeAdvertise With Us
207-367-2200 • P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681 • info@pbp.me