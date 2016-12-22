Frank Wiswall awarded International Maritime Prize

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

“It is difficult now to find a beginning, but, in fact, I went to sea in Maine before I went to law.”



Thus Frank Wiswall, an international maritime lawyer and professor who grew up in Castine and lives there still, addressed hundreds of his peers as he was honored with the 2015 International Maritime Prize on December 5 in London. The annual prize is awarded by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nation’s specialized agency responsible for improving maritime safety and preventing shipping pollution.



Growing up in Castine steered his interest towards the maritime realm, while his father helped focus it on the legal field.



“My father was a lawyer but his particular specialty was municipal law, trusts and estates,” Wiswall explained, seated in his home study surrounded by law books, and maritime memorabilia shortly after his return from England. “It was the exposure here in Castine that turned me to the idea of maritime law.”



A Castine harbormaster in 1959 and 1960 during summers off from Colby College, Wiswall had already looked into maritime law at the Maine Maritime Academy library where he discovered Robinson on Admiralty, and he wrote Professor Robinson at Cornell University.



“If you can get in, come and see me,” Wiswall said Robinson replied to his letter. “I bent my efforts to get in and was his research assistant for two years.”



After receiving his law degree from Cornell, Wiswall received his Ph.D. from Clare College, Cambridge University, and was admitted to the Maine Bar in 1965 and the United States Supreme Court in 1968.



Throughout his career, Wiswall has served as vice chairman and chairman of the IMO Legal Committee, lectured at and was a governing board member of the IMO International Maritime Law Institute in Malta, and served as Vice President of the Comité Maritime International.



“In helping to provide the legal backbone for a regulatory regime that covers just about every aspect of ship design, construction and operation, and related issues like liability and compensation, wreck removal and ship recycling – [Wiswall] has played his part in our common goal of making shipping safe, secure, efficient and clean,” IMO’s Secretary-General Kitack Lim stated in a press release.



As a maritime lawyer, Wiswall investigated vessel sinkings, and has vivid memories of shipping disasters, such as a collision between a loaded oil tanker and an Argentinian reefer carrying beef below and passengers above on the River Plate Estuary in Uruguay, a result of a northerly wind, a narrow and poorly dredged channel, and gaseous elements at the top of the tanker’s load.



“I’ve tried to put that case out of my mind,” Wiswall said. “I’m still haunted by it.”



But he also has positive memories from his decades-long career, such as helping found the International Maritime Law Institute, which takes students from developing countries and “puts them through a one-year intensive master of law program,” on how to interpret and apply international maritime conventions, Wiswall said.



Wiswall has also been a visiting professor at the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden, from 1986 to 2003, and currently teaches at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.



“You should give back,” he said of his long teaching career. “You do this by practicing, and then teaching.”



Wiswall also argued three maritime cases in the U.S. Supreme Court, including a liability case that occurred during the Falkland War.



“Justice Scalia skewered me,” he recalled, without rancor.



Married to Libby Wiswall, whom he met “as a result of a maritime casualty investigation,” Wiswall began his remarks at the award ceremony by crediting her.



“Nothing I have done would be possible without Libby, and both of us were astounded upon learning of the award of the International Maritime Prize.”



Despite his international career, Wiswall said he always returns home to Castine: “This is peace, here.”



He reflected: “I’ve had a really interesting life. I don’t think anyone has been luckier. I’m doing what I was supposed to be doing.”

