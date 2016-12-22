Castine couple gives back by providing housing

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Between summer tourists and Maine Maritime Academy students, the year-round rental housing market is pretty slim in Castine, and housing costs tend to be high for a typical Maine working family.



The lack of affordable housing has been the intermittent focus of different community groups and boards over the last five to 10 years, with no apparent result.



But sometimes it just takes one or two people to make a visible change.



Pedric and Johanna Sweet may not be the first Castine residents to earmark a rental property for year-round use, despite the more lucrative student-to-tourist market, but they are the latest, and hope to spark a trend.



With roots in town that go back decades, when Pedric’s grandfather bought a Court Street home in 1946, the Sweets settled full-time in Castine in 2012, after decades of summers, and a married daughter who put down her own roots first, purchasing a home and starting a family.



“I’ve been coming here for 44 years, since [Pedric] brought me here to meet his grandfather,” Johanna recalled, from her living room graced with a Christmas tree and a blaze in the fireplace. “It’s the emotional heart, it’s the family heart.”



Like many longtime residents, year-round or seasonal, Pedric has seen the town change over the decades. “This town has increasingly lost its spectrum…we don’t have a healthy, thriving community that crosses all levels of families,” he said.



Pedric had two goals in providing a year-round rental, first, bringing families into Castine, which leads to the second, having more children attend Adams School.



In short, “To help the town become a healthier place for everyone, help the school, help families who’ve been priced out of Castine,” Johanna said.



While helping Pedric’s sister, Meribe, look for a house—a year-round residence for a working family that included former foster children of the Sweets—Pedric and Johanna were notified of a Tarratine Street house up for sale.



“In 24 hours we made a leap of faith,” Johanna said. “When would we have an opportunity to buy a piece of property on the neck that was appropriate and useful to provide a year-round house for a family?”



While the house was in such disrepair that it had to be torn down, the Sweets contracted to build a solid, pre-fabricated, two-story house on the lot. The three-bedroom home was “in no way” a rental investment, Johanna said, but was built so if it came time to sell, it would be marketable.



When the time came to find a family to rent to—as it happens in small towns—word-of-mouth provided the answer. A family who had moved out of Castine into Orland over a year ago was losing their rental due to the house being sold. The mother, Heather Gray, was a Castine native with four children, three of them elementary-school age, one who would be entering pre-K within the next year or two.



The Sweets contacted her and she, her partner and children moved in on November 1.



“It was a miracle,” Gray said at the time.



The Sweets have heard inklings of the trend continuing, perhaps even with a handful of individuals joining financial forces to purchase a year-round rental home.



“I think maybe there is a trend that is starting,” Johanna said. “You have to take action.”



Pedric notes that now there are so many children walking down Pleasant Street to Adams School that he suggested a cross walk to the town manager.



“As you get older, you think more of what you can do,” Pedric said.

