What Christmas and the Holidays mean to me—Castine Patriot

Holiday themed kids art from the Adams School and Penobscot Community School.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Blue Hill, Community News, Dec 22, 2016
Flash! in the Pans to host 14th New Year’s Eve bash

Little Deer Isle, Island Ad-Vantages, Dec 22, 2016
Little Deer Isle lighthouse provides light show for the holidays

Sedgwick, The Weekly Packet, Dec 22, 2016
Fire damages home in Sedgwick

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Maine Maritime Academy Open House celebrates the holidays
 Community celebration on campus

Castine —

The inside of the Wyman House on the Maine Maritime Academy campus was decorated to the brim with holiday lights, Christmas balls and a Christmas tree during the annual Holiday ...

Read full story

Castine
Star Tree Project gives back during holiday season

Castine
Frank Wiswall awarded International Maritime Prize

Our Community
Holiday Publication and Deadline Schedule

Castine
Castine couple gives back by providing housing

